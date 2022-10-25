ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –With Halloween just around the corner, people are looking for affordable and easy costumes. Two Men and a Truck have some ideas for the upcoming holiday.

Last-minute ideas for a Halloween costume, no problem. Just buy or re-use moving boxes. Two Men and a Truck created some examples of what kids and adults could use. Some ideas include making a cookie, robot, and dice just by using a box. Making “boxtumes” is a great way to keep costs down and create a fun family activity at the same time.

For information on where to find the right box size visit twomenandatruck.com.