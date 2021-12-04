Two local museums offering free admission Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two museums in the metro are hosting free admission days Sunday. the Albuquerque Museum’s free hours run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sundays and the museum is currently featuring its current traveling exhibition “Designing the New Rennie Mackintosh and the Glasgow Style,” which includes British art.
Story continues below
- Vaccines: Locals respond to state requiring booster shots for certain professions
- Crime: Teen suspect wounded following officer-involved shooting in NW Albuquerque
- Weather: Nice weekend before winter storm arrives next week
- Events: What’s happening around New Mexico December 3 – December 9
The National Hispanic Cultural Center will open at 10:00 a.m. and is offering people a chance to learn about abstract art inspired by artists currently on exhibition.