Two local museums offering free admission Sunday

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two museums in the metro are hosting free admission days Sunday. the Albuquerque Museum’s free hours run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sundays and the museum is currently featuring its current traveling exhibition “Designing the New Rennie Mackintosh and the Glasgow Style,” which includes British art.

Story continues below

The National Hispanic Cultural Center will open at 10:00 a.m. and is offering people a chance to learn about abstract art inspired by artists currently on exhibition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES