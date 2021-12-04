Two local museums offering free admission Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two museums in the metro are hosting free admission days Sunday. the Albuquerque Museum’s free hours run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sundays and the museum is currently featuring its current traveling exhibition “Designing the New Rennie Mackintosh and the Glasgow Style,” which includes British art.

The National Hispanic Cultural Center will open at 10:00 a.m. and is offering people a chance to learn about abstract art inspired by artists currently on exhibition.