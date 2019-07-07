Two teens walk away from reintegration center in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are searching for two teenagers that walked away from the Albuquerque Boys Reintegration Center Saturday night.

NMSP says they were called out to the reintegration center on Edith Boulevard in reference to two male juveniles that walked away from the facility around 10:05 p.m. The teens have been identified as 19-year-old Deacon Castillo of Las Cruces, and 19-year-old Jose Romero of Albuquerque.

Deacon Castillo is a Hispanic male weighing 145 pounds and is five-feet 11-inches tall. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown what Castillo was wearing at the time he left the reintegration center. Castillo was committed to the facility for aggravated burglary, auto burglary, and a probation violation.

Jose Romero is a Hispanic male who is five-feet five-inches tall and weighs 151 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The type of clothing Romero was wearing at the time he walked away from the reintegration center is also unknown. Romero was committed to the facility for armed robbery.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Castillo and Romero, they are asked to not approach the individuals and to call 911. You can also contact New Mexico State Police at (505) 841-9256 option 3.