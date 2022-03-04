ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people have been taken to the hospital with injuries following a second shooting in Albuquerque Friday afternoon. Albuquerque Police say the shooting happened near Hannett Avenue and Edith Boulevard north of downtown.

APD says the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. around 420 Hannett Street NE, near Santa Barbara Martineztown Park. In an email, an APD spokeswoman said two people were injured in the shooting and have been taken to a local hospital for treatment. Both of the victims are reportedly in “stable condition,” according to police.

In response to the investigation, Albuquerque Public Schools have placed Albuquerque High, Career Enrichment Center (CEC) and the Early College Academy (ECA) have also been placed on lockdown. APS also briefly placed Longfellow and Lew Wallace elementary schools in lockdown, however the lockdown was lifted around 1:50 p.m.

The shooting along Hannett marks the second police response to a shooting Friday. Just before noon, Albuquerque Police responded to a shooting investigation near 6th and Gold.

