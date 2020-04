Two injured in officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Carlton Bragg is looking forward to the future with renewed optimism. The former University of New Mexico forward said his new journey is already underway.

A DWI arrest led to Bragg being released from the basketball team in his senior season. His story could have taken a darker turn after his release from the team, but Bragg did not allow that to happen and was able to reach one of his biggest goals.