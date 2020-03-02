Two injured following shooting at house party in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house party that ended with two people being shot and one of them listed in critical condition.

It happened at a house party on Candilo Road off of Isleta Boulevard.

According to the BCSO, deputies responded to the call of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, a male with a gunshot wound was at the house. Another male who was also shot showed up at a hospital.

“I just heard kids running around and commotion,” said Angela Sepulveda, who lives next door to where the shooting happened.

After hearing gunshots, she and her daughter stayed low to the ground and called 911. “Having to look your daughter in the eye when something’s going on like that and just telling her to get down and wait for everything to be done is just scary,” said Sepulveda.

Sepulveda said she helped stop the bleed to the victim left at the house until law enforcement arrived.

“After I didn’t hear any more gunshots, I came outside ’cause I heard some kids yelling that somebody was hurt, so I ran back inside and I got towels and stuff because I wasn’t sure how bad he was hurt,” said Sepulveda.

According to a GoFundMe page, one of the victims was 18-year-old Isaiah Aguilar, who goes by Zay. According to that page, he may never be able to walk again after the bullet hit his kidney, causing internal bleeding.

A family friend told KRQE Aguilar was confronting someone who was picking on his friend. The family friend said this lead to a shoving match and then gunshots.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said it is still investigating what lead to the shooting and has no one in custody at this time.