ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people are in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into an Albuquerque home. Albuquerque Fire Rescue said one vehicle plowed into another parked in the garage around 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon near Indian School and Morris.

One person was pulled out of the vehicle. Another person was pinned between it and the wall. Officials said it would take some before first responders could clear the scene. “They’re going to remain on scene to make sure the house is stable enough for the vehicles to be removed. Tow trucks are en route, so they’re going to be here for a while,” said Lt. Jason Fejer with Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.