Two individuals flee scene of serious crash in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is inestigating a serious, two-vehicle crash that took place at Tramway and Academy on Thursday morning. APD reports the crash happened at 10:45 a.m. and the driver of the first vehicle was critically injured after being t-boned by another vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. A passenger in that same vehicle as pinned inside for 30-minutes until rescue units were able to get her out.

She did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle fled the scene on foot after the crash.

Police say one individual fled north of Academy into the Tanoan neighborhood while the second individual fled south of Academy. Officers searched for the individuals but could not locate them.

APD have sealed and towed their vehicle as part of the investigation.