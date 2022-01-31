ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Two people are in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire Monday morning. The fire happened just before 9 a.m. at Four Plex near Eubank Blvd. and Copper Ave.
Story continues below
- Trending: Family stuck with taxes for fraudulent unemployment funds
- Crime: Officers question people who found baby in Hobbs dumpster
- Don’t Miss: Local podcast highlighting NM murders hits milestone
- Legislature: Proposed bill targets repeat shoplifters
When firefighters arrived they found heavy flames coming from the door and windows. Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lieutenant Tom Ruiz says both people were rescued on scene and taken to a hospital. At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.