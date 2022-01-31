ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Two people are in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire Monday morning. The fire happened just before 9 a.m. at Four Plex near Eubank Blvd. and Copper Ave.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy flames coming from the door and windows. Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lieutenant Tom Ruiz says both people were rescued on scene and taken to a hospital. At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.