ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Walking across the United States for a worthy cause. James Dill and Sam Rezaei set out to make a difference by walking from Coney Island, New York all the way to Los Angeles, California in an effort to raise money to combat homelessness.

The friends started at Coney Island on June 17 and will be ending on the coast of Los Angeles by late November. They set out to walk ‘Coast2Coast’ for personal growth and a challenge. Throughout their journey, they have met people who have suffered from homelessness, and that is what made them decide to start fundraising to fight homelessness for their hometown organization. “The organization we are raising money for is the Night Ministry based in Chicago, our hometown,” said Sam Rezaei, Coast2Coast organizer.

If you wish to follow their story or donate, visit their Instagram page or GoFundMe page Coast2Coast.