ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman was looking to learn to ride a horse and she saw a Facebook ad for a horse for sale. When Nieka Diaz went to buy the animal, red flags went up and she thought it might have been abused. She called her friend, who is a trainer, and when all was said and done, the duo ended up buying three horses.

Diaz was expecting this to be a life-changing day, she just didn’t know how it would change. “We had reached out via Facebook looking, browsing. We saw a couple of horses that looked like they might be a good fit. We were originally planning on getting one,” said Diaz.

Hannah Matins was helping Diaz buy a horse to learn how to ride but when they arrived, to purchase the horse from a man in Los Ranchos, their mission changed. “Almost anywhere you look on them, you’ll find damage or areas where their body was deteriorating,” said Matins.

Diaz and Matins saw three horses that they suspected were all abused. That is when the two made the decision to rescue all three animals. They bought all three horses for $700.

Matins reached out for help. “I did get some advice from nonprofits about refeeding emaciated horses, how to care for them, and a few connections for help and advice from veterinarians,” said Matins.

The duo says they were able to move the horses to Matins property in Peralta. Matins said all three have a long road to recovery.

“Almost everything on their body was infected because they didn’t have the immune system to fight it off,” said Matins. “They can’t do any of the drastic care that the horses need, their bodies aren’t strong enough to withstand it at this point.”

The two friends are looking for help to take care of the horses and have set up a GoFundMe page.

News 13 reached out to the Livestock Board and they said this is an open investigation. They would not comment further.