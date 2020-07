ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two former Albuquerque BioPark giraffes are getting used to their new home in Hawaii. The Honolulu Zoo posted a video of Neelix and Sandi running around their new exhibit this week.

They are seen playing with the zoo’s other giraffe and a zebra. The reticulated giraffes are listed as endangered and so they were moved as part of a breeding program in late May.

