ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of the three former Albuquerque Fire Rescue Firefighters accused of raping a woman had their ankle monitors removed Wednesday. The third will find out Friday if his ankle monitor will be removed.

Angel Portillo, Anthony Martin, and Aden Heyman were accused of raping a woman at an apartment complex in July. Court documents state the men held the woman down and took turns raping her before she was able to escape out of a window.

In motions filed, all three men asked for their GPS monitors to be removed. Judge Britt Baca-Miller granted a motion allowing for Martin’s monitor to be removed, the state said Portillo already had his GPS monitor removed. Heyman’s hearing is set for Thursday.