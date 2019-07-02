Two ENMU students charged with embezzlement over $6 theft

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Eastern New Mexico University students have been charged for stealing $6 worth of furniture from the school. The police department said it has zero tolerance for theft.

When you hear embezzlement, you probably imagine someone stealing thousands of dollars from their workplace. However, two ENMU student employees recently learned embezzlement can be a small crime too.

ENMU police say last month, a supervisor where the two young men worked caught them loading $6 worth of chairs into their car that were about to be auctioned off for the school.

“He stopped and addressed them, asked them what they were doing, asked them if they had any other university property…asked them to return the property, which they complied,” said Lt. Shawn Gore.

Police say the pair confessed to the crime. They’re now charged with petty misdemeanors. “It’s a victim crime first off, so it’s not for me or my officers to decide if a value is worth pursuing,” said Gore.

Needless to say, the students were fired from their campus jobs. “Getting charges pressed against them and that being on their record for $6 worth is a little too extreme,” said Luke Lopez.

Some students say that’s punishment enough and wonder if criminal charges are a little overboard. “I mean yeah, like why steal chairs? But yeah, that’s way too much,” said Christina Salazar.

However, the police department says theft is theft, and they believe in consistency.

“We set that precedent and we stay solid with it,” said Gore. “In the university’s past that I can remember, we’ve charged people for $400,000 embezzlement from our bookstore to a $1.50 bottle of water from an office.”

The students also face punishment from the university for violating the code of conduct.