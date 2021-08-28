Two building fires extinguished in southeast Aluquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire crews responded just after 11:00 p.m. Friday night to the intersection of Thaxton Avenue and Walter Street SE to reports of a single-story structure fire. Once crews arrived, they reported the fire actually involved two separate buildings.

The fire was extinguished and there were no reports of injuries to occupants of the building or fire crews. Officials say four households were affected but none have requested medical assistance. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

