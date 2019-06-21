Two bodies discovered in southeast Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An investigation has begun after officers with Albuquerque Police Department discovered two deceased individuals in the southeast area of the city. The bodies were discovered in a home on the 2900 block of Monterey SE.

Authorities say the discovery was made after a man went to check the home of a missing employee and saw two bodies inside the residence.

“Officers cleared the scene and backed out so we’re currently in the beginning stages of a homicide investigation,” said Officer Simon Drobik.

Police are currently working on obtaining a search warrant so they can re-enter the house to continue their investigation. Police say they aren’t ruling out a murder-suicide.

The identities of the two people found have yet to be released. The investigation is in its early stages.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.