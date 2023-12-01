BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped rescue a dog that was stuck in a 13-foot hole for more than 30 hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 9-year-old husky named Ava was rescued from a 13-foot hole in Bernalillo County. (Credit: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputy Baldonado and Deputy Drennan helped a family’s 9-year-old husky named Ava out of the hole. Drennan was lowered into the narrow space and was able to lift Ava to safety with Baldonado.

The sheriff’s office said the home they responded to for the call was located in a somewhat rural part of the East Area Command off of NM-217.