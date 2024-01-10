ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say two people have been arrested following a shooting at Duran’s Central Pharmacy. The shooting happened inside the restaurant Sunday afternoon. According to police, a gun went off and hit a man in the back of the head. The man is expected to recover from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say 28-year-old Jonathan Olivas and 39-year-old Amanda Sheppard turned themselves in Wednesday. According to APD, Olivas told detectives a .22 caliber revolver was inside Sheppard’s purse and when it hit the floor, he heard a “pop.”

Olivas also told detectives that he saw the firearm on the ground, picked it up, and put it in his pocket before leaving the restaurant. Sheppard told detectives that she didn’t know the firearm was in her purse and believed the loud “pop” was a highchair hitting the floor.

Sheppard also does not have a concealed carry permit. She is being charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm in a licensed liquor establishment, negligent use of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, and tampering with evidence.

Jonathan Olivas is being charged with tampering with evidence.