Two APD officers hit by car near Central and Old Coors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque Police officers were taken to the hospital Friday evening after being hit by a car. APD says around 6:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Central and Old Coors after reports of a person passed out in a car.

Officers found the person in the driver seat with the car running. APD says the driver woke up, put the car into gear hitting the two officers with the car. The officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver was taken into custody.

This is a developing story, News 13 will provide updates when they are made available.