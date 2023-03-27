ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History recognized two Albuquerque Academy students for their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) essays. Alexis Limary and Rowan Gallagher were recognized at the museum’s Einstein Gala.

Each student submitted an essay on their connection to STEM. “Both Alexis and Rowan are exemplary models of students focused on STEM studies and careers,” Director of Education at the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History Lisa Guida said in a release. Both students received the Outstanding STEM Student Award. Each student was also awarded with $250 for their education savings account.