ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men have been charged with armed robbery. They are being accused of stealing pizza from a delivery driver.

According to a criminal complaint, a driver told police he was at an apartment complex near Coors and I-40 for a delivery when two men walked up to his vehicle. He claimed both men were armed and took more than $100 worth of pizza from him.

Police stated those men were 28-year-old Jorge Cervantes and 24-year-old Isaiah Cervantes.

The two men were found a short time later at a nearby apartment complex and charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.