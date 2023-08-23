ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire early Wednesday morning on 306 Yale Blvd. SE. Officials say an abandoned Family Dollar building was involved in the fire.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire at an abandoned Family Dollar building on 306 Yale SE. Aug. 23, 2023. (Credit: Albuquerque Fire Rescue)

The fire was under control approximately 90 minutes after the first AFR unit arrived on the scene. AFR’s Fire Investigation Division was called to the scene and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Firefighters remained at the scene around 6:30 a.m. monitoring hotspots. Yale was closed between Lead and Coal. No injuries were reported.

