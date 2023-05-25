ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Guests are invited to visit the Albuquerque BioPark after dark and get a look at the animal nightlife. The BioPark is beginning its Twilight Tours at the zoo starting June 6, from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

The tours will highlight some of the nocturnal behaviors of zoo animals. Guests will take tours in small groups led by a tour guide. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids/seniors. Tickets must be purchased in advance online. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the BioPark website.