Twelve annual ‘Cupid’s Chase’ held at Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community Options held their annual Cupid’s Chase 5K at the Balloon Fiesta Park.
Saturday was the 12th annual race event that supports people with disabilities. The race was one of the 31 Cupid’s Chase races across nine other states. All the funds raised will be used to help support people in the community with disabilities.
“The funds go to them to help with clothing, furniture, housing,” said Kaydee Conticelli, Director of Community Options. Last year, the organization brought in over $100,000 with 6,000 runners in attendance across the country.