NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – BioPark staff released three baby turtles into their native habitat.

The Rio Grande cooters were put into the Black River area near Carlsbad back on June 21.

Conservationists consider the species “near threatened.” These turtles are also microchipped to help researchers identify them in the future.

The Biopark has raised the cooters since 2017. Right now, they have eight eggs incubating.