Turning point for KiMo Theater's attendance woes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - If you were running a private theater and it was losing a lot of money, you'd probably be out of a job, or the business would go under. That's not the case with the city-owned KiMo Theater.

The city has had trouble booking events there and it's costing taxpayers. Quite simply, the city has been pouring more and more money into the theater to keep it open, but hopes it's turned a corner.

The 92-year-old KiMo Theater on Central is an Albuquerque landmark. "I know a lot of people come out-of-town just to see the KiMo theater," said local Paul DeSantiago.

It's been the heart of downtown for decades, known to host movies, dances, even famous guest speakers, but not everyone has enjoyed a show there.

"I've heard lots of people go down there, but I've never been there myself," said local Stephen Hudson.

Sadly, over the years, the city said attendance has been one of the theater's biggest struggles and it definitely shows. It's been costing the city more and more each year to keep up with operations.

"Personally, I'm of the opinion that if it's not going to survive on its own, the city shouldn't have to foot the bill for it," said Hudson.

This year, however, things are looking up. "Attendance at the KiMo this year is a little bit up over last year," said Dr. Shelle Sanchez with the City's Cultural Services Department.

Dr. Sanchez said attendance has spiked 10 to 15 percent, bringing in close to 50,000 people since last fiscal year.

"We attribute it to more partnerships," said Dr. Sanchez. "We actively reached out to our community and invited people that wanted to co-present things here at the KiMo and that's been really successful."

However, even with this spike, the city said attendance has to go up even more.

"We're trying to invest more money in terms of capital into the KiMo over the next couple of years," said Dr. Sanchez.

The budget is going up about $40,000 more in comparison to last year, but the city isn't worried about making that up.

"If you have more attendance the cost per attendee theoretically goes down because people are through the door," said Dr. Sanchez.

KRQE News 13 asked how the KiMo compares to other theaters around town, but the city said there's no comparison because each theater offers unique shows. The city also added that the KiMo stands out because of its historical importance.

The theater said the extra $40,000 will be spent on hiring a new part-time worker who will focus on bringing in new events and help keep the theater open longer.