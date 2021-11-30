Tumbleweed snowman ushers in the holiday season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s favorite snowman is helping usher in the holiday season. The snowman made his debut along the Big-I Tuesday morning. The snowman this year comes in at about 12 feet tall and six feet wide.

The snowman is completely made out of recycled material including, of course, tumbleweeds. However, this year proved more challenging than the year’s past. “This year, it was a little hard to find them. I’m saying he was a little dehydrated this year. We’ve been through his drought. He’s a little skinnier. He didn’t put on the COVID 20,” said Nolan Bennett with the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority.

Some say the event officially kicks off the holidays. The tradition dates back to 1995.