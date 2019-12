ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque favorite will make its return on Tuesday. Just in time for the holidays, the jolly Tumbleweed Snowman will be built along westbound I40 on Tuesday morning.

The holiday snowman includes tumbleweeds collected from arroyos in the metro, a 55-gallon drum for a hat, and an ax handle for a nose. The larger than life creation is built by AMAFCA crews and has been a tradition since 1995.