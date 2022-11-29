ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You know the holiday season has officially begun in the metro when you see the Tumbleweed Snowman go up on the Big-I. Every year since 1995, the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority has put up the iconic display outside of their office.

While there is a lot of speculation about what they use to make it. The director of operations for the organization says it’s not what most people think.

“It involves three very large tumbleweeds,” says Director Nolan Bennett. “People think it’s a lot of tumbleweeds tied together, but it’s really only three tumbleweeds.”

This year, the tumbleweeds were collected in Valencia County. They use recycled materials from their maintenance jobs for the rest of the tumbleweed snowman. The scarf was knitted by an employee’s mom. They say the snowman slimmed down a little this year.