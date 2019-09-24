Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next local election is less than two months away.

Bernalillo County is reminding people to register or update their registration as part of National Voter Registration Day. They already netted some new voters during an event Tuesday at Civic Plaza.

“The first guy that came up and saw this and realized, ‘I hadn’t registered to vote yet,’ so we already are a success,” Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover said.

If you’re not registered, the county says it takes about 30 seconds online. To register, click here.