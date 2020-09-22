ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you haven’t registered to vote, now’s the time to do it. Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

KRQE News 13 caught up with eligible voters at a registration drive Tuesday morning. “This is our opportunity to have a say in the future of our country, both on a local level and on a national level so it’s important that we all participate,” said Floyd Vasquez with the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office.

The civic holiday aims to help all eligible voters exercise their right to vote. For those without a state ID, officials say you have to register in person and bring a form that proves your residency. For those with an ID, you can register in person or online.

The deadline to register is October 6. The following four voting convenience centers across Bernalillo County will be open until 2 p.m.:

