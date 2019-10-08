Tuesday is last day to register to vote in Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Tuesday is the last day to vote or update your registration in Bernalillo County.

Residents can register and check their registration online , through the Secretary of State’s website, or at the county clerk’s office at One Civic Plaza NW, 6th floor, Room 6022 downtown. About 400,000 mail-in ballots were sent to voters in the county but 56,000 were returned because they were sent to old addresses.

The county clerk says if you’re not registered where you live, you’re not voting on issues pertaining to you. Early voting will start on October 19 and will run through November 2, 2019.

The regular election will take place on November 5, 2019.