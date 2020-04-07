Tuesday air quality in Albuquerque is unhealthy for sensitive groups

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s daily air quality report indicates that there is a very high mulberry pollen count on the east side of the city on Tuesday.

The report also shows a high cottonwood pollen count on the east side as well. The Air Quality Index shows that the air in the city is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The Air Quality Index reports the daily air quality and states how clean or polluted the air is. The Environmental Protection Agency calculates the Air Quality Index for five major air pollutants including ground-level ozone, particle pollution, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.

As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, the Air Quality Index is 113 and is attributed to particulate matter or particle pollution. Index numbers between 101 and 150 are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups and may experience health effects.

The general public will generally not be affected. Individuals with heart of lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged exertion.

