ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holiday music filled the air in Old Town in Albuquerque on Saturday. It was a part of an annual event.

More than 100 tuba and euphonium players gathered together to perform for the community at the Old Town Gazebo.

Players were of all ages and came from all backgrounds. The youngest is in middle school, and the oldest is 80 years old.

TubaChristmas events are also held every December around the world to spread holiday cheer.