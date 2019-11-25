TSA provides security screening tips this holiday travel season

Surviving holiday travel can be quite the ordeal and this year, the Transportation Security Administration is expecting a record number of travelers beginning with the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. Besides the long line of security checkpoints and weather conditions, there are other things to consider when planning for your holiday trip.

TSA expects around 26.8 million passengers will process through security screening checkpoints nationwide between November 22 and December 2. TSA Customer Service and Stakeholder Relations Manager Maggie Santiago offers holiday travel tips and also explains what items are prohibited on a plane.

Prep for travel

Holiday travelers are encouraged to account for extra time before their flight departure. Travelers often will have to park, check-in at the ticket counter, and clear security and are asked to be mindful of possible delays and wait times.

Make sure you know what items can and cannot be placed in your carry-on and checked luggage. In your carry-on bag, 3.4 ounces or smaller sized containers of liquids that fit in a one quart-sized resealable bag are acceptable. Containers that are larger than 3.4 ounces regardless of amount inside must be checked.

Prohibited items in carry-on bags include:

Knives/blades of any length

Firearms

Axes/Hatchets

Box Cutters

Brass Knuckles

BB Guns

Compressed Air Guns



For a full list of prohibited items visit the TSA website.

TSA warns that travelers may not carry or pack wrapped presents as they may need to be unwrapped for further inspection. The busiest travel days are the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through November 27 and the Sunday after Thanksgiving through December 1.

At the Sunport, early mornings are the busiest including on Thanksgiving Day and passengers are likely to see some wait times.