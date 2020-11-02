Trunk or Treat turns into drive-thru event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trunk or Treat has returned to Balloon Fiesta Park with a 2020 twist. The Parks and Recreation Department its second-annual Trunk or Treat into a COVID-safe drive-thru event.

Families were dressed in their best costumes while driving from booth to booth for non-contact candy delivery. People say they’re grateful for an alternative to trick or treating. “We’re really glad that the city is doing something this cool. It was really cool to be a part of this,” said someone in attendance. Organizers say nearly 800 cars went through and it took about 30 minutes to get through the entire event.