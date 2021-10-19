Trunk or Treat returns to Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s Trunk or Treat event is returning to Balloon Fiesta Park. The vent is happening on Halloween from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Children can ride their bikes from station to station and pick up candy.
Story continues below
Those interested in handing out candy are encouraged to decorate your car, table or pop-up tent. However, you must sign event guidelines before next Thursday. For more information, visit cabq.gov/parksandrecreation/events/trunkortreat.