Trunk or Treat returns to Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s Trunk or Treat event is returning to Balloon Fiesta Park. The vent is happening on Halloween from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Children can ride their bikes from station to station and pick up candy.

Those interested in handing out candy are encouraged to decorate your car, table or pop-up tent. However, you must sign event guidelines before next Thursday. For more information, visit cabq.gov/parksandrecreation/events/trunkortreat.

