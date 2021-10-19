Trunk or Treat returns to Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In two weeks, Albuquerque residents will be voting on a number of issues, including whether or not to approve millions of dollars of bond money for a stadium. However, a TV ad focusing on the economic boost a stadium could give the city has misleading information about how many jobs the stadium would create.

The TV ad pushing for the passage of the $50 million bond for a stadium falsely claims 280 'full-time' jobs would be created by the stadium. New Mexico United For All is the political campaign group that paid for the ad. They said they mistakenly misinterpreted that number from the city's feasibility study, which says there would be 280 annual jobs, which would include seasonal and part-time jobs. For reference, Isotopes Park has up to 350 jobs during the season but only 25 full-time, year-round jobs.