Trumpet made of bullet casings raises awareness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A musical instrument raising awareness for gun violence made a stop in Albuquerque. A non profit created a trumpet called the “Instrument of Hope” using bullet casings.

It has been traveling across the country commemorating the victims of the Parkland school shooting in Florida last year. Saturday night, musician Bobby Shew had the honor of playing the trumpet at the Albuquerque Museum Amphitheater.

Organizers say the event isn’t political. “Both sides may have ideas on how to solve the gun violence issue but we’re not here to talk about that. We’re here to play music and to show that music can help heal from tragedies,” said Kim Scharnberg with Shine MSD.

The trumpet will be passed from artist to artist for the foreseeable future.