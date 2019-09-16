Trump campaign hopes to win New Mexico in 2020

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of people are gathered in Rio Rancho as President Donald Trump makes his return to New Mexico for a campaign rally.

The campaign is expecting a full house for Monday night’s rally. The city says it’s been working on the logistics for about the last eight days, and so far hasn’t had any issues. The president is expected to address the crowd around 7 p.m.

In terms of electing presidents, New Mexico has only gone to a Republican once since 1992. That was George W. Bush in 2004.

The Trump campaign says they believe they can win New Mexico next year, especially after February’s visit to neighboring El Paso.

“When we were in El Paso, we noticed a lot of those who registered for the rally were actually from New Mexico. We noticed in our polling the movement toward the president, especially among the Hispanic community, so this is a winnable state for us,” Kayleigh McEnany, President Trump’s campaign secretary, said.

The Trump campaign says the crowd can expect the president to speak to policy directly impacting New Mexico, including the USMCA. That’s the trade deal the president is trying to replace NAFTA with. The president, of course, is also expected to speak on immigration.

The president is expected to speak for a little more than an hour Monday night starting around 7 p.m. The Santa Ana Star Center fits 7,500 people for a concert. No word on how many are attending Monday’s campaign stop.