Albuquerque, N.M. (KRQE) — Around this time of year, Storehouse New Mexico knows they can count on Jared Trujillo and his yearly collection drive. This week’s drop-off came just in time for distribution on Saturday.

Nearly two months into his collections drive at his Halloween and Christmas display on Waterford Place, Trujillo’s vehicles are filled to the brim with food and essentials again.

This marks the second drop off of donations to Storehouse New Mexico, a non-profit that provides free groceries to families in need. The first drop-off was back in November, weighing 520 pounds worth of food, and the latest one hit 880 pounds.

“Right now, this puts us at 1,400 pounds total. We want about 600 more,” said Trujillo.

Their goal is to hit 2,000 pounds by New Year’s Day, but the more the merrier.

“We have a lot of families who are in need of food. The Storehouse feeds 40,000 people each year,” said Storehouse Development Manager Justin Gomez.

According to Storehouse New Mexico, 1 in 4 children in the state go hungry all year long, so not only will the food go a long way, but every dollar donated provides five meals.

Storehouse knows they can count on Trujillo’s drive to bring in large donations just in time for the holidays.

“For each distribution that we give, that’s 70 meals of produce shelf-stable items and canned goods, so these donations really help us fill those boxes for people,” said Gomez.

Now, all of the donations will be sorted and placed in bins ready for New Mexicans.

“We have food distributions Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from nine to noon,” said Gomez.

Trujillo is hopeful they’ll be able to meet their goal.

“I do believe with the help of Albuquerque, and people coming by, we can hit it,” said Trujillo.

The Trujillo’s collection drive continues until New Year’s Day, if you are interested in donating or checking out the Christmas display, click here.