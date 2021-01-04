TrueABQ Challenge launches, aims to support local businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new challenge is encouraging you to support local businesses. The #TrueABQ Challenge launches Monday. To participate, you use a checklist from the Visit Albuquerque website and it includes a to-do list with tasks like picking up a growler from a local brewery and purchasing a gift card to a local retail shop; You then upload a photo of yourself completing each activity.

“Maybe it’s finding a new activity that they haven’t done before or maybe it’s been a while so the goal is to definitely to encourage and Albuquerque’s locals to get out there and rediscover the city,” said Visit Albuquerque Marketing and Communications Coordinator Andrea Sisneros. Those who complete the challenge can win a free hot air balloon ride.

“We’re excited to begin 2021 with a fun and locally focused initiative,” said Tania Armenta in a news release Monday, President & CEO of Visit Albuquerque. “This challenge is a great way for locals to rediscover their love of Albuquerque while also supporting the one-of-a-kind businesses that make our city so unique,” said Armenta. “We can’t wait to see the photos of our residents getting out

and enjoying Albuquerque and showing love to our small businesses.”

According to a news release, the challenge will run through Sunday, Feb. 28, with the winner being announced on Monday, March 8. Participants must complete one activity per category within the #TrueABQ Challenge checklist. Participants can also share photos on social

media using the hashtag #TrueABQChallenge.

For more information on official rules, the checklist or to upload your photo, visit visitalbuquerque.org/trueabq-challenge/.

