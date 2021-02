ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Time is running out to participate in Visit Albuquerque’s #TrueABQ Challenge. All you have to do is upload photos of yourself completing items off the checklist.

The items include picking up a growler from a local brewery and purchasing a gift card at a local retail shop. Those who complete the challenge can win a free hot air balloon ride. Submissions are due on Sunday, Feb. 28.