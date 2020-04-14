True Health New Mexico offers tips to stay mentally, physically healthy amid pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the public continues to do its part to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak, it’s crucial that people take care of themselves now more than ever. Crystal Gutierrez spoke with Mark Epstein, the CEO of True Health New Mexico who provided helpful tips on how you can stay healthy both physically and mentally during the current health crisis.

True Health New Mexico is a health insurance provider that provides residents with coverage from across the state. During this unprecedented time, True Health New Mexico is striving to remove barriers to care and that residents have access to care.

Mark explains that this includes offering virtual healthcare visits, also known as Telehealth, to avoid unnecessary face to face contact. Since before the pandemic, True Health has offered no cost-share for members to receive primary care and behavioral health visits.

True Health New Mexico also provides resources to individuals that help them understand what steps they can take to maintain their health and to protect the health of others. Mark explains that this time is particularly stressful as we are forced into self-isolation and are facing new challenges.

“This is an incredibly stressful time, not only because we’re forced into a new social situation which in itself is challenging, but there’s uncertainty with regards to school, and their jobs and the future and how long this may go on,” said Mark. He says basic steps you can take include staying safe both mentally and physically, which means exercising and eating well.

You should also make sure to keep your distance from others and take the time to care for yourself. “In addition, given these unprecedented times, you may need help from clinicians whether that’s a psychologist, a counselor. So getting access to that behavioral health treatment, evaluation is really critical,” said Mark. “So again, Telehealth visits, you don’t have to be face to face for these behavioral health visits and for us, there’s no cost-share for many of our visits that way.”

For additional information on staying healthy, visit True Health New Mexico’s website.