True Health New Mexico offering health insurance to individuals, families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For many, this is the time of year to start enrolling or renewing your health plans. With so many options to choose from, this can become a very overwhelming task to take on.

True Health New Mexico is a physician-designed health insurance for employer groups, individuals, families, and Federal employees. True Health New Mexico focuses on well-care, helping people achieve their personal best health status. True Health New Mexico has a network of more than 10,000 primary care providers, specialists, and medical groups, an extensive list of $0 co-pays for generic medications, and extensive support for behavioral health.

Open enrollment is underway. From November 1 to December 15, New Mexicans who purchase their own insurance have the chance to look at their health insurance coverage to see if it is still meeting their needs, and if necessary, make changes.

Michele Toon, Senior Director of Sales and Account Services, says Choosing the best health insurance plan is easier when you understand what a premium is, the difference between copays and coinsurance, and what an out-of-pocket maximum is.