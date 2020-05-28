True Health New Mexico highlights insurance options during COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The health and well-being of friends and family has always been important and now, with the increasing numbers of new COVID-19 positive tests and death counts that has never been more true.

During the pandemic, individuals need access to medical professionals and resources. However, thousands of individuals have been furloughed or lost their jobs and have also lost health insurance coverage.

CEO of True Health New Mexico Mark Epstein discusses what options people have during this time. Those who have lost their job or have had a decrease in pay have three options that are available to them.

“It’s, as we’ve heard time and time again, unprecedented times so people need to know that they have coverage and can get access to the care they need in an affordable, accessible way so it’s so true now, more than ever before that people have to understand that they’re covered because it plays, not only into their physical well-being and their health and being able to maintain that but also their mental health and well-being that way because that plays into their physical health as well,” said Epstein.

The New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange BeWellNM.com offers individual health insurance plans from approved New Mexico health insurance companies. Depending on particular circumstances, you may qualify for premium payment assistance from potentially significant financial support.

Those who have lost their jobs or have had a significant reduction in pay may apply and should do so within 60 days of the event. Circumstances may allow individuals to qualify for Medicaid as coverage is tied to income. You can apply for Medicaid at yes.state.nm or by calling 855-637-6574.

For individuals who don’t qualify for BeWellNM or Medicaid plans, you may qualify for the New Mexico Medical Insurance Pool which offers discounted premiums for low and middle income people.

Those who have recently received a Payroll Protection Program Loan from the Federal Small Business Administration and have not previously offered health insurance to employees should also consider applying for health insurance coverage. The PPP loan pays for health insurance premiums for eight weeks.