ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque neighborhood fears an intersection near them has become too dangerous. Now, they have come up with one way to cut down on traffic, and the city is looking into whether it will work.

Speeding, heavy traffic, and crashes: It’s what neighbors near the 12th Street and Bellamah intersection often deal with.

“The hope is that they can do something with this intersection that’ll make it safer for everyone,” said Wells Park Neighborhood Association President Doreen McKnight.

McKnight mentioned unless there are changes to the roadway, the problem isn’t going away.

“12th Street is one of the major connectors of Downtown besides 5th and 6th Streets right from I-40. People tend to be coming off the freeway going fairly fast,” said McKnight.

Some of the issues, according to McKnight, are turning along the intersection can be dangerous and the street narrows through a residential area.

“What we’ve seen through the years is really horrible accidents right here with cars flipped over. These neighbors over here, their wall has been hit multiple times. It’s extremely dangerous for pedestrians,” added McKnight.

For years, neighbors have urged city leaders to fix the road. There are multiple ideas on the table.

One idea the association recently came up with: rerouting trucks. Now, the city has hired an engineering firm to conduct a study to see if that would help.

The plan would divert trucks as they come off the freeway, sending them down other streets, like 8th and Haines, instead. McKnight said the city’s looked into other options including a stop light, a four-way stop, lane reductions, and a roundabout.

“What I’m really hoping is that there will be a way to minimize impacts on neighbors, while still accommodating businesses,” said McKnight.

According to the Neighborhood Association, the city told them a feasibility study showed a roundabout wouldn’t work for large trucks. In a study on Bellamah, the city found evidence of chronic speeding, which qualifies the area for traffic-calming measures.