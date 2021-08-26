Truck stolen from father, son duo found torched

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A disappointing conclusion to the story of an old pickup, that was so much more than a truck to a local father and son. Dylan Breuer and his dad Don spend hours fixing up an old Dodge Ram that Don bought back in 1996. It was a bonding experience and a way to push through the hardship of Don learning he had cancer and other health problems.
Last month, two weeks after Dylan registered it, the pickup disappeared. Now it has been found but looks like someone stripped and torched it, then left it in bosque farms. Anyone who knows anything about eh crime can call 505-242-COPS.