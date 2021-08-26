Truck stolen from father, son duo found torched

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A disappointing conclusion to the story of an old pickup, that was so much more than a truck to a local father and son. Dylan Breuer and his dad Don spend hours fixing up an old Dodge Ram that Don bought back in 1996. It was a bonding experience and a way to push through the hardship of Don learning he had cancer and other health problems.

Story continues below:

Last month, two weeks after Dylan registered it, the pickup disappeared. Now it has been found but looks like someone stripped and torched it, then left it in bosque farms. Anyone who knows anything about eh crime can call 505-242-COPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES