Truck driver beaten and left for dead, now desperate to find attackers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque truck driver is still recovering from a road rage attack months ago. He says Cuba police have done little to find them, so his company is now stepping in, hiring a private investigator and offering a reward

Truck driver Miguel Aceves says he’s lucky to be alive. “I could have been paralyzed. They could have killed me,” Aceves says.

Aceves says he’s been delivering food for Sysco for five years. Back in March, he was finishing a route in Cuba delivering to the Cuban Cafe on Highway 550. “People are nice there, everybody knows me,” Aceves says.

Aceves says he was making the turn into the restaurant parking lot when an SUV cut him off. “I slammed on the brake so I wouldn’t hit him and missed him by inches, and he jumped the sidewalk and then kept going,” Aceves says.

Aceves says the peach-colored SUV turned around and three men got out. “I thought they were going to cuss at me and then leave,” Aceves says.

Instead, they dragged him from the truck, beat and kicked him. He suffered 11 broken bones including both arms and a leg.

“He was laying right there and he just said, ‘Can you help me? Please, can you help me?'” a witness says. A passerby found Aceves and called for help.

Cuba police responded to the attack, but Aceves says he hasn’t heard from them in months. In April, Sysco hired a private investigator and a sketch artist to help identify the men responsible.

“Usually, we work hand in hand with the police department, and in this case, we just don’t have that,” says Aurelia Barajas, Superior Investigations.

The investigator says police won’t answer their calls. They’re hoping a $2,000 reward will get someone with information to come forward.

Aceves says in the meantime, he’s going to physical therapy and hoping to come back stronger than ever. “The doctor said I was never going to be the same for sure. You know, I’m hoping I’m proven wrong on that too,” Aceves says.

According to the police report, there were two women and two young children in the SUV. KRQE News 13 reached out to Cuba police, but they declined to comment on the attack or the investigation.

If you have any information on the attack, call 800-505-9584. To donate to Aceves’ GoFundMe page, click here.