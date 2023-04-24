ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico police said there was a crash involving a stolen truck Monday morning. They claimed, during the incident, two people were injured.

Authorities reported the truck was heading north on Indian School when it ran a red light.

They said it hit two other vehicles before colliding with a cinderblock wall outside of the Vitalant on University Blvd.

Two people were inside of the truck and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. When police searched the truck, they claimed they found burglary tools and a catalytic converter.