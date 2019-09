ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating what caused the driver of a truck to crash into two buildings in the foothills.

APD says a woman driving a white Ford F-150 crashed into a building off Central and Juan Tabo, as well as caused damage after crashing into a nearby Taco Bell.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but a mess was left behind, including two knocked down street lights. It’s still unclear if the driver will face any charges.